Parking Garages Aren't Just Parking Garages in NYC
@Suzanne gave me the following Get Pushed challenge:
Let's start with an easy challenge, I am planning to visit New York later this year. Take a photo that encapsulates something particular a first time Australian visitor to New York should see, expect, or understand about that city from a denizen's perspective.
By the way, this is not actually an easy challenge, but I love it! There’s just so much in NYC to encapsulate in one advisement/image. Good challenge. Here goes: Do the touristy things, at least just go look at them. The one and only time I was in Paris, I was there for 5 hours. I saw the Eiffle Tower, Moulin Rouge, Arch De Triomphe, walked on the Champs-Élysées and sat at a sidewalk café. I did so many of the “Paris” things, and it is still one of my happiest memories. I hope to go back one day and then I’ll look for the hidden gems.
So, in Manhattan, go to Times Square, it is something to experience. Seeing it on TV can’t give you the feeling of actually being there. As for this image? Pro-tip – to get from street to street (North and South) without having to go all the way to a crowded Avenue, check a parking garage. Many of them are cut throughs, like this one that goes from 43rd to 44th! Also, incidentally, if you need a place to eat in Times Square, I highly recommend the Mermaid Oyster Bar, the sign for it is there in the image towards the bottom. You just might find me enjoying a glass of champagne at the bar!