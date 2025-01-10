Sign up
38 / 365
Beauty in the Moment-1525
Caught this beautiful yesterday. ❤️
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
41
photos
31
followers
47
following
4
2
2
365
Canon EOS R5
10th January 2025 2:57pm
Juergen
Very good Moment… tells a nice story
January 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful street and candid capture!
January 11th, 2025
