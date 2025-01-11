Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
A Glass for Steve-4771
Remembering a friend we lost in 2024.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
1
0
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
42
photos
31
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th January 2025 8:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… the detail on the glass is so pretty, and the warmth, the colours are sumptuously gorgeous.
January 12th, 2025
