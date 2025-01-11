Previous
A Glass for Steve-4771 by kellyanngray
39 / 365

A Glass for Steve-4771

Remembering a friend we lost in 2024.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… the detail on the glass is so pretty, and the warmth, the colours are sumptuously gorgeous.
January 12th, 2025  
