At my favorite pub. Gearing up for the weekend! For get pushed, I was challenged to try something new with artificial lighting. My usual go to is people and street photography. I decided to try my hand at something that could work in a "branding" and "commercial" setting. My goal was to light up that glass with a speed light. I had so much fun with friends and at my local pub working this way. Maybe I found a new avenue for myself! Thanks @njmom3