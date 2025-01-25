Previous
The Tree and its Passerby-6216 by kellyanngray
53 / 365

The Tree and its Passerby-6216

I joined the Museum of Modern Art in NYC today. I went there specifically to see this piece, The Tree by Agnes Martin. Very moving. ❤️
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture of motion.
January 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact