Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
53 / 365
The Tree and its Passerby-6216
I joined the Museum of Modern Art in NYC today. I went there specifically to see this piece, The Tree by Agnes Martin. Very moving. ❤️
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
59
photos
39
followers
57
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th January 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of motion.
January 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close