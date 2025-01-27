Sign up
Previous
55 / 365
9th Avenue Double Exposure-6430
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
3
1
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
61
photos
41
followers
57
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
27th January 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Pretty durn cool!
January 28th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
The light fall into the right place.
January 28th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Nicely done.
January 28th, 2025
