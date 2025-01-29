Previous
Majestic New York City Post Office by kellyanngray
57 / 365

Majestic New York City Post Office

A quiet escape on 8th Ave from the hustle and bustle of Penn Station.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Kelly Ann Gray

Rob Z ace
My - that's so impressive..
January 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous interior.
January 29th, 2025  
