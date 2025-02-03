Sign up
Previous
62 / 365
Red Plaid on 43rd Street-6957
For Get Pushed this week, I was challenged to join the ICM challenge. I'm already having so much fun with it. Here's my first attempt!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
7
2
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd February 2025 9:56am
Tags
get-pushed-653
,
icm-9
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
this is my first attempt at the ICM challenge. I hope I interpreted the flash of red well. I've already had some fun with this get pushed, I will probably try more!
February 3rd, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool shot
February 3rd, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
Oh well done, and thanks for submitting this for the ICM challenge.
February 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Brilliant
February 3rd, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful job
February 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
February 3rd, 2025
Tink
Excellent!
February 3rd, 2025
