A Grand Piano, Hearts and a Cyclist-7319

For Get Pushed this week, I was challenged to join the ICM challenge. ICM is "Intentional Camera Movement" which is moving the camera while using a slow shutter speed. This round of the ICM challenge is to incorporate a "flash of red" in a monochrome image, so I've chosen to desaturate all the other colors. I love portraying motion in my photos, but I rarely move the camera, instead I usually let the motion of moving objects take center stage. This is a good challenge for me because it is forcing me to accept even more imperfection and see the beauty in the entire image being in motion. In addition, I don't usually artistically alter so many elements in post, but again I'm having a lot of fun with it. Such a great challenge!