My New Baby, A Leica M3-4954

For today I am shooting with this new to me LEICA M3 that I purchased last weekend in Boston. I'm SO excited to play with this camera. According to its serial number it was manufactured in 1958. The previous owner or owners kept it pristine. I'm lucky to have found it and hope I can do it justice. In order to still post for today I made a free lensed portrait of the camera. Posting a pic of the actual film camera is an idea I got from someone on this forum! I'm sorry I don't remember who it was, if you see this post please comment so I can give you credit!