My New Baby, A Leica M3-4954 by kellyanngray
65 / 365

My New Baby, A Leica M3-4954

For today I am shooting with this new to me LEICA M3 that I purchased last weekend in Boston. I'm SO excited to play with this camera. According to its serial number it was manufactured in 1958. The previous owner or owners kept it pristine. I'm lucky to have found it and hope I can do it justice. In order to still post for today I made a free lensed portrait of the camera. Posting a pic of the actual film camera is an idea I got from someone on this forum! I'm sorry I don't remember who it was, if you see this post please comment so I can give you credit!
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Kelly Ann Gray

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 6th, 2025  
K R Bard
Congrats - it is a jewel!
February 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
It's the same age as me!!!!
February 6th, 2025  
