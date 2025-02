My Editing Buddy-8411

Spent a ton of time running errands, editing and preparing the camera (and myself) for the Polar Bear Plunge in Long Beach, NY tomorrow. SO... this is my pic for today. My desk. Hopefully the prep time today will make for some amazing plunge photos tomorrow! For tonight, here's my always happy to see me, editing buddy ❤️. No need to comment, just needed to post something!