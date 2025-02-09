Previous
Polar Bear Plunge-8777 by kellyanngray
68 / 365

Polar Bear Plunge-8777

35 Degrees Fahrenheit in New York? No problem... fun afternoon! I did it. And even brought along the X-T5!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh my gosh! What a POV!
February 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact