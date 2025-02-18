Previous
Caught Again by kellyanngray
Caught Again

My post for February 17th was an image of a family member that caught me making a picture of him because I noticed the light on him. I liked the image, it was a nice moment. It got me thinking about getting caught taking the photo. I usually do whatever I can to AVOID getting caught, but there's something about that moment when they see you and you see them (or in our case the lens). I got it to happen with strangers on the street here. I think this might be the beginning of an exploration for me.
Kelly Ann Gray

Eye contact can be a powerful element in a photo. Your project should yield some interesting images.
February 19th, 2025  
