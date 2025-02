Caught Myself-6078

Andrew-Bede Allsop challenged me to do a self portrait for my Get Pushed this week! I'm not sure if this will be my only effort. I just re-read his challenge and he said, "I love your street photography, but how about a self portrait". This self portrait that I'm posting is a street photography self portrait so I'm pretty sure he wanted me to step further out of my comfort zone! Andrew - I'll see if I can make a more deliberate selfie!