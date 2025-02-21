Manhattan Steam-000086780024

Previous
Still working on my "Caught" project, but pausing to post an image from my first roll of film on a vintage Leica M3 I recently bought.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
Beverley ace
Super capture… fab camera…
February 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous street shot.
February 21st, 2025  
Nickkkki
New York suits a b&w photo very well
February 21st, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
such a great shot! beautifully defined depth, the fog wonderfully adds to the atmosphere here, and the grain perfectly completes the mood :) well done!
February 21st, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful street shot.
February 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous b&w image!
February 21st, 2025  
