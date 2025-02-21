Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
80 / 365
Manhattan Steam-000086780024
Still working on my "Caught" project, but pausing to post an image from my first roll of film on a vintage Leica M3 I recently bought.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
89
photos
49
followers
66
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
lyrics-ga
Beverley
ace
Super capture… fab camera…
February 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous street shot.
February 21st, 2025
Nickkkki
New York suits a b&w photo very well
February 21st, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
such a great shot! beautifully defined depth, the fog wonderfully adds to the atmosphere here, and the grain perfectly completes the mood :) well done!
February 21st, 2025
Dave
ace
Wonderful street shot.
February 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous b&w image!
February 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close