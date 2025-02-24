Previous
Dreams That Come Through-6647 by kellyanngray
83 / 365

Dreams That Come Through-6647

Spent the day at a baby shower for a woman that was told 9-years ago that she would never be able to have a child. Couldn't be happier for a dear dear friend ❤️
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
22% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Love to hear about miracles and this most assuredly is one. FAV!
February 25th, 2025  
