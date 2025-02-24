Sign up
83 / 365
83 / 365
Dreams That Come Through-6647
Spent the day at a baby shower for a woman that was told 9-years ago that she would never be able to have a child. Couldn't be happier for a dear dear friend ❤️
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
1
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
95
photos
50
followers
66
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
78
79
11
80
81
12
82
83
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
24th February 2025 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Love to hear about miracles and this most assuredly is one. FAV!
February 25th, 2025
