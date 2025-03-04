Previous
Blow Up Doll-0539
Blow Up Doll-0539

Dear Skims,
If my body doesn't look like the giant blow up doll you put in Times Square today, does that mean your swim suits won't fit me???
xoxo,
A Real Woman

ps. Yes, that is a man taking a picture of her boobs up close... 🤣
4th March 2025

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
Mags
Great candid! I thought that's what he was after.
March 4th, 2025  
Aleksandra
No way! Can't believe my eyes 😂💩 so fuc.ed up on so many levels 👀 but definitely amazing candid, Kelly! :)
March 4th, 2025  
Rob Z
Hmmm...
March 4th, 2025  
