91 / 365
Blow Up Doll-0539
Dear Skims,
If my body doesn't look like the giant blow up doll you put in Times Square today, does that mean your swim suits won't fit me???
xoxo,
A Real Woman
ps. Yes, that is a man taking a picture of her boobs up close... 🤣
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
3
1
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
103
photos
50
followers
67
following
Mags
ace
Great candid! I thought that's what he was after.
March 4th, 2025
Aleksandra
ace
No way! Can't believe my eyes 😂💩 so fuc.ed up on so many levels 👀 but definitely amazing candid, Kelly! :)
March 4th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Hmmm...
March 4th, 2025
