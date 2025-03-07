Sign up
94 / 365
High Key Swing-7050
For get pushed I was challenged to make a high key photo. I drastically overexposed this image, but love how it draws my eye right to the face and feet of the sweet boy.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
0
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
365
Canon EOS R5
7th March 2025 4:11pm
Tags
get-pushed-657
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@annied
A high key image for you!
March 9th, 2025
