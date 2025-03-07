Previous
High Key Swing-7050 by kellyanngray
High Key Swing-7050

For get pushed I was challenged to make a high key photo. I drastically overexposed this image, but love how it draws my eye right to the face and feet of the sweet boy.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
@annied A high key image for you!
March 9th, 2025  
