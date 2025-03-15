Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
Angry Monster-7665
We just adopted a rescue dog that is still very scared of us, but we do have to clean his pen. He hates it 😂.
For get pushed this week I was challenged to post a picture that depicts a strong emotion like anger.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
15th March 2025 8:25am
Tags
get-pushed-658
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@francoise
Here you go for get pushed. This was the angriest encounter I had this week, I'd say that's a good thing!
March 16th, 2025
