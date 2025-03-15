Previous
Angry Monster-7665 by kellyanngray
102 / 365

Angry Monster-7665

We just adopted a rescue dog that is still very scared of us, but we do have to clean his pen. He hates it 😂.

For get pushed this week I was challenged to post a picture that depicts a strong emotion like anger.
15th March 2025

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
27% complete

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
@francoise Here you go for get pushed. This was the angriest encounter I had this week, I'd say that's a good thing!
March 16th, 2025  
