Still Life by the Beach in Afternoon Light by kellyanngray
Still Life by the Beach in Afternoon Light

For Get Pushed this week, @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to make a still life with an odd number of between 11 and 3 items arranged artistically. There is 10 shells and one coaster.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
Kelly Ann Gray ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond A still life for you! Fun to make, thanks for the challenge. I tried to make it ME so I used pretty light and beachy items...
March 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
A lovely interpretation of the challenge
March 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super stylish collection
March 22nd, 2025  
Eric Klopfer
Nice shadows.
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice interpretation of the challenge.
March 22nd, 2025  
