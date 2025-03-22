Sign up
Previous
109 / 365
Still Life by the Beach in Afternoon Light
For Get Pushed this week,
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
challenged me to make a still life with an odd number of between 11 and 3 items arranged artistically. There is 10 shells and one coaster.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
6
0
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
22nd March 2025 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-659
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
A still life for you! Fun to make, thanks for the challenge. I tried to make it ME so I used pretty light and beachy items...
March 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
A lovely interpretation of the challenge
March 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super stylish collection
March 22nd, 2025
Eric Klopfer
Nice shadows.
March 22nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice interpretation of the challenge.
March 22nd, 2025
