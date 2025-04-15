Sign up
135 / 365
Petals of Beauty
It used to make me sad that the blooms disappear so quickly in the Spring. This year I'm noticing how beautiful they are when they fall.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
0
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
149
photos
50
followers
67
following
37% complete
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
15th April 2025 8:44am
Ardornotfound2
Can you please comment on all of my Posts? (It needs to have something to do with the Theme)
April 19th, 2025
