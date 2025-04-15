Previous
Petals of Beauty by kellyanngray
135 / 365

Petals of Beauty

It used to make me sad that the blooms disappear so quickly in the Spring. This year I'm noticing how beautiful they are when they fall.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
37% complete

Ardornotfound2
Can you please comment on all of my Posts? (It needs to have something to do with the Theme)
April 19th, 2025  
