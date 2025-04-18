Previous
Laughing or Crying by kellyanngray
138 / 365

Laughing or Crying

Delwyn Barnett challenged me to make a double exposure portrait this week. Here's one with a less than thrilled participant 😂
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
