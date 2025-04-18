Sign up
Laughing or Crying
Delwyn Barnett challenged me to make a double exposure portrait this week. Here's one with a less than thrilled participant 😂
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
365
X-T5
18th April 2025 2:40pm
Tags
get-pushed-663
