142 / 365
9th Avenue Cafe
My get pushed partner challenged me to make a double exposure with ICM. I was having fun with it while waiting for my lunch!
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
Tags
get-pushed-664
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@dkbarnett
Here you are. Another fun challenge!
April 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Very impactful image
April 27th, 2025
