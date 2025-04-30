Previous
Morning Shadows by kellyanngray
Morning Shadows

My get pushed partner challenged me to make a high contrast image. I'm very into spring growth and blooms right now so I decided to tie it into that and take a picture of some beautiful shadow.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
Colleen
It’s striking. Love the graphic shadow.
May 1st, 2025  
