164 / 365
Orient Point Ferry
My Get Pushed partner challenged me to make a long exposure this week with a tripod. I forgot mine at home but was able to stay as still as possible to get this iPhone long exposure. I like it!
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
Album
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2025 2:24pm
Tags
get-pushed-667
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@allsop
A long exposure for you!
May 16th, 2025
