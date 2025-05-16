Previous
Orient Point Ferry by kellyanngray
164 / 365

Orient Point Ferry

My Get Pushed partner challenged me to make a long exposure this week with a tripod. I forgot mine at home but was able to stay as still as possible to get this iPhone long exposure. I like it!
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Kelly Ann Gray

ace
@kellyanngray
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kelly Ann Gray ace
@allsop A long exposure for you!
May 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact