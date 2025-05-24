Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
174 / 365
Fun With Leica Lux App
I recently downloaded the Leica Lux app on my iPhone. Very cool way to take iPhone pics! It is supposed to work with the Leica Lux Grip but that is on back order and selling for $900 on the secondary market!
24th May 2025
24th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
188
photos
53
followers
67
following
47% complete
View this month »
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Nicely done
May 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close