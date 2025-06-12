Same Flowers Different Cameras

Previous
193 / 365

I'm doing a massive catch up after traveling then getting sick! This is for Get Pushed, but too late. Luckily I just found out I won the last round and wouldn't have picked myself as a finalist anyway!

My partner astutely recognized that I have many different types of cameras and use them all for my work. He challenged me to make a collage of the same motif with different gadgets. I'm a little obsessed with the roses and surfboard at the end of our beach block, so it wasn't hard to find many versions of this motif. Starting with the upper left to right: iPhone in Camera App, Leica M3 with 400 ISO Film, Fujifilm X-T5, Still from Canon R5 Film, Regular Image from Canon R5 and finally an image taken with the Leica Lux App on the iPhone.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

ace
52% complete

Photo Details

@matsonnestam Better late than never? Here's my collage of the same motif with most of my gadgets.
June 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great selection
June 18th, 2025  
