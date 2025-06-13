Sign up
194 / 365
Sphere - Las Vegas
Went to a concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas. It was unreal. Incredible venue. At the very bottom of the image you can see the stage and people standing up against it to give you scale. Highly recommend!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
1
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
@kellyanngray
211
photos
56
followers
67
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2025 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Wow!
June 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing looks an awesome venue…
June 19th, 2025
