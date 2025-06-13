Previous
Sphere - Las Vegas by kellyanngray
Sphere - Las Vegas

Went to a concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas. It was unreal. Incredible venue. At the very bottom of the image you can see the stage and people standing up against it to give you scale. Highly recommend!
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Kelly Ann Gray

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Amazing looks an awesome venue…
June 19th, 2025  
