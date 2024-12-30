Previous
Mumler-0259 by kellyanngray
Mumler-0259

Spooky self-portrait with a Holga lens for the Artist Challenge.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
Ooo! I like this. =)
January 3rd, 2025  
Give a sense of mystery. Like a scene from a movie.
January 3rd, 2025  
