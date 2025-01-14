Previous
Moynihan Hall Winter Night by kellyanngray
4 / 365

Moynihan Hall Winter Night

@Francoise challenged me to do a Low Key Interior. Good challenge for me Francoise, I’ve been playing with it for days before I made something I was happy with. So fun!
14th January 2025

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
