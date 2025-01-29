Previous
Low Key Backlight-4898 by kellyanngray
Low Key Backlight-4898

I was challenged to make a low key image for Get Pushed this week. I wanted to use back light for it. I hope the blonde hair doesn't make it too bright for low key.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Kelly Ann Gray

@kellyanngray
Kelly Ann Gray ace
@randystreat My first attempt at low key for this challenge.
January 30th, 2025  
