Flash of the Red, White and....

For Get Pushed this week, I was challenged to join the ICM challenge. ICM is "Intentional Camera Movement" which is moving the camera while using a slow shutter speed. This round of the ICM challenge is to incorporate a "flash of red" in a monochrome image, so I've chosen to desaturate all the other colors. I didn't move the camera enough in this except for a slight camera shake, but loved the image enough to post. The only red was the faint red stripes of the American flag as the subway train passed by. I don't mean to get too political, but perhaps the image could represent many feelings on current U.S. politics....