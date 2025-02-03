Previous
Flash of the Red, White and.... by kellyanngray
Flash of the Red, White and....

For Get Pushed this week, I was challenged to join the ICM challenge. ICM is "Intentional Camera Movement" which is moving the camera while using a slow shutter speed. This round of the ICM challenge is to incorporate a "flash of red" in a monochrome image, so I've chosen to desaturate all the other colors. I didn't move the camera enough in this except for a slight camera shake, but loved the image enough to post. The only red was the faint red stripes of the American flag as the subway train passed by. I don't mean to get too political, but perhaps the image could represent many feelings on current U.S. politics....
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

JackieR ace
You're smashing this challenge!!
February 7th, 2025  
mike ace
superb capture
February 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous result.
February 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot
February 7th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great image
February 7th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you!! Thanks for the challenge. It really has my creative ideas flowing!
February 7th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
@minsky365 @wakelys @beverley365 Thank you!!
February 7th, 2025  
