DSC_5790 by kellymahla
2 / 365

DSC_5790

"homemade" is a photo idea that I printed to give me ideas for 365 days of photo challenge. I have to learn how to center my photos better. I dot painted these ladybugs.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Kelly

@kellymahla
These are so cute. Welcome to the 365.
January 22nd, 2021  
