Previous
Next
Cross by kellyrodrigues
8 / 365

Cross

1: It's then only religious item in my house.
2: the color of the cross is nice
3: It's really bright outside
4: i feel kind of calm
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Kelly Rodrigues

@kellyrodrigues
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise