Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
24 / 365
Potty Mouth
My first attempt at a studio-like setup with a widow shade as a background and a spare lamp as a soft box.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kendall Reasons
@kendallreasons
Kia Ora! My name is Kendall, and I've been exploring photography for a few years now. Still an amateur, I started this project as a way...
24
photos
2
followers
0
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
24th January 2026 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
studio
,
brisbane
,
australia
,
embroidery
,
queensland
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close