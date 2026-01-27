Previous
Untitled by kendallreasons
27 / 365

Untitled

A busy day of job interviews and apartment viewings left little time and brain space for photos. I'd post a better one, but I'm committed to taking the photos I post on that same day. This was the best one I got today. :/
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Kendall Reasons

@kendallreasons
Kia Ora! My name is Kendall, and I've been exploring photography for a few years now. Still an amateur, I started this project as a way...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact