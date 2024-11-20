Previous
Call me maybe by kenpaneuro
8 / 365

`saw this young couple walking together but totally lost in their mobile phones.
Nikon D810 Nikkor 24-200mm f2.8 lens
ISO 640 f3 1/3200s hand held
20th November 2024

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

