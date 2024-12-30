Previous
Alvingham sunset by kenpaneuro
10 / 365

Alvingham sunset

Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-200 u@ 103mm lens f6.3 1/40 sec ISO 125
Monday 30/12/2024 at 1610
This makes a great change to our usually grey skies.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact