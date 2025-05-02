Previous
Calf by kenpaneuro
15 / 365

Calf

Taken at our local Farm.
This young animal is destined to be on the dining table.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact