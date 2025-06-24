Previous
Reflection of a sunset by kenpaneuro
25 / 365

Reflection of a sunset

After taking several shots of the beautiful sunset yesterday I saw this reflection and thought it worth a shot.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
