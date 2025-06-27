Previous
Beautiful visitor by kenpaneuro
26 / 365

Beautiful visitor

This lovely butterfly visited my garden this morning.
Shot with my iPhone.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact