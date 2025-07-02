Previous
Purple perfection by kenpaneuro
27 / 365

Purple perfection

Taken in the evening sunshine after a dull day.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm macro f18 1/100s
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

