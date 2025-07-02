Sign up
Purple perfection
Taken in the evening sunshine after a dull day.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm macro f18 1/100s
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd July 2025 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
