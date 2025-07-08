Previous
Hens & Chicks by kenpaneuro
Hens & Chicks

Just coming into flower this strange succulent.
Taken at about 1630 08/07/25.
Nikon Z7ii with Tamron 90mm Macro lens at f10 ISO64 1/160s.
Will take further as it comes into full bloom.
Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

