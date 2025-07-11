Previous
Cornflower by kenpaneuro
29 / 365

Cornflower

Taken today 11/07/2025 at about 1415.
Nikon Z7ii with Tamron 90mm macro lens at f4.5 1/1250 iso64
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely details in the petals. I especially like the rogue ones that are bending away.
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact