Previous
31 / 365
Clematis
Taken on the 11/07/2025 and modified yesterday this beautiful Clematis.
Nikon Z7ii Tamron 90mm lens iOS 64 f3 at 1/250s
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Kenneth Rose
ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
31
