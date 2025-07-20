Previous
Red Sky at Night by kenpaneuro
34 / 365

Red Sky at Night

Saw this sunset yesterday at about 1650 and just couldn't resist a shot.
Nikon Z7ii Nikkor 24-20mm at 57mm
ISO360 f6.3 1/60s
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
9% complete

Photo Details

