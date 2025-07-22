Previous
Just Landed by kenpaneuro
36 / 365

Just Landed

Taken with iPhone 13 Pro ant 95mm
ISO 50 f1.5 1/1838s
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
9% complete

Photo Details

