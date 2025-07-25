Previous
Turn over an old leaf by kenpaneuro
37 / 365

Turn over an old leaf

25/07/2025 at about 1100.
This dried up leaf I rescued from the road before vehicle could turn it to dust.
Such interesting shapes.
Nikon Z7ii TNikkor 24-200 Zoom lens.
ISO 100 f6.3 1/500s apeture priority
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Photo Details

