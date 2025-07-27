All Photos - 1 of 1 (1)

Previous
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
Sunday 27/07/2025 @ 1540
A grey day with not much happening.
Then I saw Itsy-Bitsy about as big as or smaller than my little fingernail.
Shot with my Nikon Z7ii using Tamron 90mm lens with 12 & 24 extension tubes on tripod.
ISO 560 f7.1 1/100s
July 27th, 2025  
