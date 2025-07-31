Previous
IMG_2152 by kenpaneuro
40 / 365

IMG_2152

Marigold 31/07/2025 about 1230
Apple iPhone 13Pro
ISO 100 set at 105mm f1.5 1/125s
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Kenneth Rose

ace
@kenpaneuro
I have now passed 80 and long retired. As a young Police Officer in London during the late 60's and 70's taking a plethora of shots...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact